Blocktools Price (TOOLS)
The live price of Blocktools (TOOLS) today is 0.708748 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TOOLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blocktools Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 501.40 USD
- Blocktools price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TOOLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TOOLS price information.
During today, the price change of Blocktools to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blocktools to USD was $ -0.0563566642.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blocktools to USD was $ -0.0897990803.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blocktools to USD was $ -0.0170873564802389.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0563566642
|-7.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0897990803
|-12.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0170873564802389
|-2.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Blocktools: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Blocktools provides multi-chain tools to help traders in their day to day journey What makes your project unique? BlockTools seeks to be the authoritative reference point for technologically conscious traders and to encourage more sustainable tech-innovation in the space through curating practical and cost effective approaches History of your project. Blocktools was announced in August 2023 as a way to bridge the gap between new entrants and expert participants in the crypto industry. Blocktools seeks to bring back the era of innovative smart contracts, simple designs, not over-simplified yet not too complex UI/UX interactions and exploring multi-chain opportunities from the get go. What’s next for your project? All Product Line expansion across additional chains (Avalanche, Polygon, Shibarium, FTM) All Product line enhancements to add nifty features in line with industry requirements! POC for additional products available for sale on the Shop. What can your token be used for? On-chain Payment integration for the Blocktools Shopping Mall and other governance & management related features.
