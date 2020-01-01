โทเคโนมิกส์ BlockInsightAI (BIAI)
ข้อมูล BlockInsightAI (BIAI)
our mission is to empower traders by providing cutting-edge tools and insights that simplify the complex world of cryptocurrency trading. Through our advanced AI algorithms, we meticulously analyze thousands of transactions daily, identifying the most successful wallets and trading strategies. Our platform categorizes and showcases profitable wallets based on performance and characteristics, offering users a seamless and navigable experience. By conducting comprehensive Profit and Loss (P&L) analysis across the entire blockchain, we enable our users to discover wallet addresses with outstanding trading results over various timeframes, from the last 24 hours to historical performance. With BlockInsightAI , users gain the ability to trade like insiders, develop profitable strategies, and make data-driven decisions in the rapidly evolving world of ETH degen tokens.
Our vision is to be the leading platform for crypto traders seeking to capitalize on the potential of blockchain data, enabling them to effortlessly identify and follow the most successful wallets in the industry. We aim to continually evolve our technology and features to provide real-time insights, actionable strategies, and unparalleled user experiences. By staying at the forefront of blockchain analysis, we strive to transform the way traders interact with the market, empowering them to maximize profits and reduce risk through informed decision-making.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา BlockInsightAI (BIAI)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ BlockInsightAI (BIAI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ BlockInsightAI (BIAI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ BlockInsightAI (BIAI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นBIAI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BIAI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BIAI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BIAIกัน!
