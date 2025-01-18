BlockDefend AI Price (DEFEND)
The live price of BlockDefend AI (DEFEND) today is 0.00474684 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEFEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlockDefend AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.41 USD
- BlockDefend AI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BlockDefend AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlockDefend AI to USD was $ -0.0008337079.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlockDefend AI to USD was $ -0.0001993924.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlockDefend AI to USD was $ -0.002966914068508111.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008337079
|-17.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001993924
|-4.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002966914068508111
|-38.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of BlockDefend AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Restore Your Digital Safety Within The Web3 Ecosystem. The World’s Best Antivirus Platform BlockDefend AI installs as a browser extension. It vets the parties and properties you interact with on the Web to warn you before you take potentially dangerous actions. Blockdefend also integrates with wallets like metamask providing security right there. BlockDefend AI introduces the BlockDefend Protection Fund—a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to providing financial compensation to victims of Web3 hacks. This fund represents a significant stride towards a more secure and trustworthy digital asset ecosystem, offering a safety net for users navigating the complexities of decentralized technologies.
