Bless Global Credit Price (BLEC)
The live price of Bless Global Credit (BLEC) today is 0.0181993 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BLEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bless Global Credit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22 USD
- Bless Global Credit price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BLEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLEC price information.
During today, the price change of Bless Global Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bless Global Credit to USD was $ -0.0000376161.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bless Global Credit to USD was $ +0.0003650197.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bless Global Credit to USD was $ +0.00145661554677269.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000376161
|-0.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003650197
|+2.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00145661554677269
|+8.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bless Global Credit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bless Global is a MMORPG mobile game published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the original worldview and content of the PC game Bless, this AAA-level MMORPG retains the exceptional quality of Web2 games while incorporating the Web3 economic model. The Bless Global has a gamefi ecosystem that players can use $BLEC to interact with different game function such as donating to Guild Furnace and dissolving to corestals for upgrading equipments. For more information of $BLEC utilization, you may take a look at https://pocketbuff.gitbook.io/bless-global-whitepaper/economic-model/economic-system.
