What is Blacksmith Token (BS)

Blacksmith Token (BS) is a crypto token that serves as the primary access token for the Blacksmith AI platform. The main purpose of BS is to provide users with token-gated access to the various features and services offered by the platform. One of the notable features of Blacksmith Token is its burn mechanism. This means that a portion of the tokens used for accessing the platform will be permanently removed from circulation, effectively reducing the total supply of BS over time. This burn mechanism can contribute to the token's scarcity and potential value appreciation. In addition, Blacksmith Token implements liquidity incentives. This means that users who provide liquidity to the BS token on supported decentralized exchanges can earn rewards. These rewards can come in the form of additional tokens or other incentives, encouraging users to contribute to the liquidity pool and enhance the overall trading environment for BS.

Blacksmith Token (BS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website