BitStarters Price (BITS)
The live price of BitStarters (BITS) today is 0.00188507 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.58K USD. BITS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitStarters Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.04 USD
- BitStarters price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 27.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BITS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BITS price information.
During today, the price change of BitStarters to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitStarters to USD was $ -0.0006698826.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitStarters to USD was $ -0.0004645393.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitStarters to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006698826
|-35.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004645393
|-24.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BitStarters: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-14.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitStarters is a fully decentralized multichain protocol for launching innovative web3 projects. With BitStarters, decentralized projects can raise capital, build fast, connect with community of web3 enthusiasts, and receive long-term operational, strategic, and technical support. Users of the platform will gain early access to top projects building on dominant and emerging blockchains.
|1 BITS to AUD
A$0.0030538134
|1 BITS to GBP
￡0.0015269067
|1 BITS to EUR
€0.0018285179
|1 BITS to USD
$0.00188507
|1 BITS to MYR
RM0.0084639643
|1 BITS to TRY
₺0.066731478
|1 BITS to JPY
¥0.2972189869
|1 BITS to RUB
₽0.1915796641
|1 BITS to INR
₹0.1624364819
|1 BITS to IDR
Rp30.9027819408
|1 BITS to PHP
₱0.11121913
|1 BITS to EGP
￡E.0.0952902885
|1 BITS to BRL
R$0.0115366284
|1 BITS to CAD
C$0.0027145008
|1 BITS to BDT
৳0.2299408386
|1 BITS to NGN
₦2.9225748266
|1 BITS to UAH
₴0.0800589229
|1 BITS to VES
Bs0.09990871
|1 BITS to PKR
Rs0.5272917804
|1 BITS to KZT
₸0.9995018154
|1 BITS to THB
฿0.0653742276
|1 BITS to TWD
NT$0.0624146677
|1 BITS to CHF
Fr0.0017154137
|1 BITS to HKD
HK$0.0146658446
|1 BITS to MAD
.د.م0.0190203563