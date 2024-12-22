Bitkub Coin Price (KUB)
The live price of Bitkub Coin (KUB) today is 2.08 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 185.14M USD. KUB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitkub Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.16M USD
- Bitkub Coin price change within the day is +3.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 88.85M USD
During today, the price change of Bitkub Coin to USD was $ +0.072314.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitkub Coin to USD was $ -0.3737067360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitkub Coin to USD was $ -0.1436660160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitkub Coin to USD was $ +0.2647996999878725.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.072314
|+3.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3737067360
|-17.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1436660160
|-6.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2647996999878725
|+14.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitkub Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.05%
+3.59%
-12.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.
