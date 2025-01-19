Bitcoin Vault Price (BTCV)
The live price of Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) today is 1.56 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTCV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 139.87K USD
- Bitcoin Vault price change within the day is +0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Vault to USD was $ +0.01449062.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Vault to USD was $ +0.0819499200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Vault to USD was $ +0.0326422200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Vault to USD was $ +0.244675106370139.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01449062
|+0.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0819499200
|+5.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0326422200
|+2.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.244675106370139
|+18.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.35%
+0.94%
+9.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitcoin Vault is developed to provide an extra level of security based on a three-private-key security structure. It features all the convenience of Bitcoin while adding important features allowing user transparency and freedom. Bitcoin Vault is our answer to issues faced by the crypto community over the last decade.
