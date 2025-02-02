Bitcoin Maxi Tears Price (BMT)
The live price of Bitcoin Maxi Tears (BMT) today is 0.00378665 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Maxi Tears Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 371.43K USD
- Bitcoin Maxi Tears price change within the day is -19.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Maxi Tears to USD was $ -0.000917188678889224.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Maxi Tears to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Maxi Tears to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Maxi Tears to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000917188678889224
|-19.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Maxi Tears: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-12.47%
-19.49%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The XRP Community’s Meme💧 Bitcoin Maxis Tears (BMT) – The Ultimate XRPL Memecoin Dunking on Bitcoin maxis daily, powered by their salty tears. The Bitcoin Maxis Tears (BMT) token is the ultimate memecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), fueled by the never-ending saltiness of Bitcoin maximalists. Every time a maxi rages against XRP, spreads FUD, or dismisses real innovation, another drop of BMT is minted in the ledger of truth. They cry, we fly—because BMT and XRP are unstoppable! Why Bitcoin Maxis Cry? For years, Bitcoin maximalists have dismissed faster, cheaper, and more scalable blockchains. They cling to slow transactions, high fees, and outdated tech, all while ignoring the evolution of crypto. The XRP Ledger.
