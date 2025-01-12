Bitci EDU Price (BEDU)
The live price of Bitci EDU (BEDU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEDU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitci EDU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.77K USD
- Bitci EDU price change within the day is -0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bitci EDU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitci EDU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitci EDU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitci EDU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitci EDU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
-0.98%
-10.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitci Edu Token is a crypto asset developed by Bitci Borsa Teknoloji Anonim Limited on Bitcichain. BEDU Token is a cryptocurrency created to enhance the Bitci EDU ecosystem. Bitci EDU is a platform that provides education on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and BEDU Token is designed to facilitate participation in education on this platform. BEDU Token holders will have access to the Bitci EDU platform and will be able to enjoy many privileges.
