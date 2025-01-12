bitcastle Price (CASTLE)
The live price of bitcastle (CASTLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CASTLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bitcastle Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.02K USD
- bitcastle price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CASTLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CASTLE price information.
During today, the price change of bitcastle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bitcastle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bitcastle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bitcastle to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of bitcastle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
+0.47%
-4.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Where can bitCastle be traded? You can trade bitcastle on P2PB2B. Popular trading pairs for bitcastle in the market includes CASTLE/USD, CASTLE/CAD, CASTLE/AUD, CASTLE/GBP, CASTLE/INR, and CASTLE/PHP. bitcastle is a global crypto-to-crypto exchange platform launched on 11 July 2019. Notable features of the platform include 0% transaction fee for major currency pairs, and the High&Low binary trading option. Several High&Low modes are included, among which the Lightning mode, which allows users to see return on their investment in as little as 5 seconds. With a clear interface, transaction fee-free trading of major pairs and the simplicity of the High&Low feature, bitcastle aims to be a platform that can be enjoyed by both seasoned traders as well as beginners. CASTLE is bitcastle's native token. CASTLE can be used in the future as a means to reduce transaction fees on the platform by up to 50%. By regularly buying back and burning some of the tokens, the volume will decrease and the value increase.
