BitCanna Price (BCNA)
The live price of BitCanna (BCNA) today is 0.00222079 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BCNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitCanna Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 389.20 USD
- BitCanna price change within the day is -1.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BitCanna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitCanna to USD was $ -0.0010624319.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitCanna to USD was $ -0.0006155712.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitCanna to USD was $ -0.0008466767976799594.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010624319
|-47.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006155712
|-27.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008466767976799594
|-27.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitCanna: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.72%
-1.03%
-8.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitCanna has been founded by and for the cannabis industry to solve issues around banking, identity and supply chain management. To fulfil this purpose in the cannabis industry it is important to be an impartial player in the industry offering utilities and services to each and everyone in the market, ranging from producers, to intermediaries to end consumers. This requires BitCanna to be more than just a company offering tools, but an interlinked set of features making one complete platform where everyone can find what they need; consumers, the industry and governments alike. These tools will comprise payments, identifications, reviews, supply chain tracking, finding stores and gathering knowledge. Build on the Cosmos-SDK we are ready to deliver the products to revolutionize the cannabis industry.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BCNA to AUD
A$0.0035976798
|1 BCNA to GBP
￡0.0017988399
|1 BCNA to EUR
€0.0021541663
|1 BCNA to USD
$0.00222079
|1 BCNA to MYR
RM0.0099713471
|1 BCNA to TRY
₺0.078615966
|1 BCNA to JPY
¥0.3501519593
|1 BCNA to RUB
₽0.2256988877
|1 BCNA to INR
₹0.1913654743
|1 BCNA to IDR
Rp36.4063876176
|1 BCNA to PHP
₱0.13102661
|1 BCNA to EGP
￡E.0.112149895
|1 BCNA to BRL
R$0.0135912348
|1 BCNA to CAD
C$0.0031979376
|1 BCNA to BDT
৳0.2721133987
|1 BCNA to NGN
₦3.4591691277
|1 BCNA to UAH
₴0.0943169513
|1 BCNA to VES
Bs0.11770187
|1 BCNA to PKR
Rs0.6211993788
|1 BCNA to KZT
₸1.1775072738
|1 BCNA to THB
฿0.0770169972
|1 BCNA to TWD
NT$0.0735303569
|1 BCNA to CHF
Fr0.0020209189
|1 BCNA to HKD
HK$0.0172777462
|1 BCNA to MAD
.د.م0.0224077711