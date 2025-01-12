What is BitBean ($BITB)

BitBean ($BITB) is a revival of a beloved coin launched long ago back in 2015, originally as it's own network token, Bean Cash Network. More recently, a revival initiative was launched on Solana about 7 months ago, but fell short on momentum and started to fade. Now, a group of people who have fond appreciation for the whimsical bean of financial success have banded together to revive the project by means of a traditional CTO. Now, with a plethora of memes, a strong community of bean-loving people, and the organization to drive strong growth, BitBean is on trajectory to truly fly high. It is important to note that from a functionality standpoint, BitBean on Solana is nothing more than a standard memecoin, and is not intended to be used for anything other than just that.

BitBean ($BITB) Resource Official Website