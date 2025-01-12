Bitago Price (XBIT)
The live price of Bitago (XBIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.47K USD. XBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitago Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.57K USD
- Bitago price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.60M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XBIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XBIT price information.
During today, the price change of Bitago to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitago to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitago to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitago to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-86.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-97.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitago: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitago represents a DeFi & Crypto Cashback protocol that empowers everyday consumers to earn cryptocurrency as shopping rewards, with its proprietary $XBIT token serving as the platform's governing asset. Our mission revolves around facilitating the accumulation of cryptocurrency for individuals at every juncture of their daily routines, courtesy of a mobile app intricately integrated with both the $XBIT token and NFTs. The core objective of our app is to transition the conventional Web2 shopping experience into the realm of Web3, thereby introducing cryptocurrencies to individuals who may not necessarily have intentions of directly purchasing or investing in the crypto market.
