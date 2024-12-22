Bit Game Verse Token Price (BGVT)
The live price of Bit Game Verse Token (BGVT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.33M USD. BGVT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bit Game Verse Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.01 USD
- Bit Game Verse Token price change within the day is -2.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 55.21B USD
During today, the price change of Bit Game Verse Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bit Game Verse Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bit Game Verse Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bit Game Verse Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bit Game Verse Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-2.72%
-8.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Market Cap: $17,467,695 LP Holdings: 8,716 BNB ($2,515,572) Volume above $45k https://hotbit.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/9747441486615 Cex listing https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bit-game-verse-token/ CMC listing Bit Game Verse is the trending crypto channel which enables earning through different gaming channels. It is a peer to peer marketplace , where transactions take place directly between the crypto traders. BGV, as the name suggests, encompasses the popular "money heist" concept in the gaming pool with all the fun characters and the super feel! The characters of "Professor, Tokyo, Berlin and more" are going to help you in completing the tasks assigned in the central bank.
