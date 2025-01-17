Bio Passport Price (BIOT)
The live price of Bio Passport (BIOT) today is 0.00152138 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BIOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bio Passport Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 446.80K USD
- Bio Passport price change within the day is +3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIOT price information.
During today, the price change of Bio Passport to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bio Passport to USD was $ -0.0000577152.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bio Passport to USD was $ +0.0004647024.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bio Passport to USD was $ +0.0001417442436227404.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000577152
|-3.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004647024
|+30.54%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001417442436227404
|+10.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bio Passport: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.60%
+3.44%
+3.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Safely manage your health with Bio Passport, a telehealth platform that can remotely monitor personal health in the post-corona era, COVID-19, lung cancer and atopic test kits
