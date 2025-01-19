Bincentive Price (BCNT)
The live price of Bincentive (BCNT) today is 0.00607618 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BCNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bincentive Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 45.86K USD
- Bincentive price change within the day is -1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bincentive to USD was $ -0.000110493138191145.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bincentive to USD was $ -0.0002135114.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bincentive to USD was $ +0.0023451600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bincentive to USD was $ +0.0032045723489640006.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000110493138191145
|-1.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002135114
|-3.51%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0023451600
|+38.60%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0032045723489640006
|+111.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bincentive: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.53%
-1.78%
+1.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bincentive aims to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and is committed to bridging traditional finance to digital assets. Partnered with renowned international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies.
