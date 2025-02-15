Binance Printer Price (PRINTR)
The live price of Binance Printer (PRINTR) today is 0.00041211 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 412.11K USD. PRINTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Binance Printer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.24M USD
- Binance Printer price change within the day is -81.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Binance Printer to USD was $ -0.001846178903029363.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binance Printer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binance Printer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binance Printer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001846178903029363
|-81.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Binance Printer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-48.64%
-81.75%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Binance Printer | $PRINTR A True Hold2Earn Tokenomics Project Where You Buy & Hold $PRINTR & Earn Automatic $USDT Rewards! Rewards Are 100% Automatic & Hassle Free! Just Buy & Hold! Total Tax: 4% #Binance Printer is a true #Hold2Earn protocol that gives you automatic, hassle free, $USDT rewards! No need to connect to a dApp or 3rd party site! All 4% of the tax is distributed to the holders automatically in the form of $USDT rewards every 60 minutes!
