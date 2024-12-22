Big Balls Birds Price (BALLS)
The live price of Big Balls Birds (BALLS) today is 0.00115722 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 115.63K USD. BALLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Big Balls Birds Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.95 USD
- Big Balls Birds price change within the day is +14.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.89M USD
During today, the price change of Big Balls Birds to USD was $ +0.00014286.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Balls Birds to USD was $ -0.0004385830.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Balls Birds to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Balls Birds to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00014286
|+14.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004385830
|-37.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Big Balls Birds: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+14.08%
-11.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BIG BALLS BIRDS is the token built upon the community of meme enjoyers who aim to bring the change for the TON ecosystem by quality of the community engagement and performance. $BALLS is a game token, make in-game purchases it currency. Earnings are directly related to the game: collect coins and invite friends to farm $BALLS. Pass balls between poles, compete for the title of the biggest balls and collect coins that will be converted into a token after listing
|1 BALLS to AUD
A$0.0018399798
|1 BALLS to GBP
￡0.0009142038
|1 BALLS to EUR
€0.001099359
|1 BALLS to USD
$0.00115722
|1 BALLS to MYR
RM0.00520749
|1 BALLS to TRY
₺0.0407225718
|1 BALLS to JPY
¥0.1810354968
|1 BALLS to RUB
₽0.1191242268
|1 BALLS to INR
₹0.0982942668
|1 BALLS to IDR
Rp18.6648360966
|1 BALLS to PHP
₱0.0680792526
|1 BALLS to EGP
￡E.0.0588793536
|1 BALLS to BRL
R$0.0070358976
|1 BALLS to CAD
C$0.0016548246
|1 BALLS to BDT
৳0.1377207522
|1 BALLS to NGN
₦1.7885876598
|1 BALLS to UAH
₴0.0483370794
|1 BALLS to VES
Bs0.05901822
|1 BALLS to PKR
Rs0.3208161006
|1 BALLS to KZT
₸0.6052376322
|1 BALLS to THB
฿0.0394727742
|1 BALLS to TWD
NT$0.0377600886
|1 BALLS to CHF
Fr0.0010299258
|1 BALLS to HKD
HK$0.0089915994
|1 BALLS to MAD
.د.م0.0115953444