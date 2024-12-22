What is Bibox (BIX)

Bibox is an intelligent transaction platform for blockchain asset, jointly established by a group of senior experts who are enthusiastic about blockchain and have a thorough knowledge in the areas of blockchain, finance and AI, etc. The platform was created to spread the word about digital asset and enable digital assets to facilitate our lives. We also hope that with our continuous efforts and accumulation of knowledge, we will work with our customers to build Bibox into a “world leading and transparent intelligent transaction platform for digital assets” by way of advanced AI technology and perfect user experience. We also want to make Bibox the best place for staff career development. Bibox is the next-generation digital asset exchange that embodies artificial intelligence technology for the first time in digital asset trading, thereby realizing a safer transaction security environment. It has improved the reliability and operability of the exchange itself with its advanced technology, which is known as the world's first personal intelligence digital asset trading platform. The Bibox Token used in the Bibox and the Huobi Token in Huobi are cross-listed on mutual trading platforms.

Bibox (BIX) Resource Official Website