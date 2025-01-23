Bible Coin is a cryptocurrency project that aims to provide solutions to the concerns of the modern church. Throughout the years, the church has faced difficulties that range from having insufficient funds for missions to donations being stolen or mismanaged. By the use of blockchain technology, Bible Coin (BIBL) introduces custom solutions to overcome such matters. Blockchain technology demonstrates the improvements to the current system – especially how cryptocurrency transfers enable instant and traceable donations to the church and its missionary activities. Bible Coin’s native cryptocurrency BIBL is a BEP-20 token with a total supply of 10,000,000,000 BIBL. However, only 50% of that total supply will be available for circulation, with the rest set aside as staking rewards for the future. BIBL will facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and donations, as well as provide staking rewards and enable remote elections.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.