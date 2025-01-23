Biblecoin Price (BIBL)
The live price of Biblecoin (BIBL) today is 1.081 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BIBL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Biblecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 589.19 USD
- Biblecoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIBL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIBL price information.
During today, the price change of Biblecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Biblecoin to USD was $ +0.0115790234.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Biblecoin to USD was $ -0.3259830089.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Biblecoin to USD was $ -0.2021340947933036.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0115790234
|+1.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3259830089
|-30.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2021340947933036
|-15.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Biblecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bible Coin is a cryptocurrency project that aims to provide solutions to the concerns of the modern church. Throughout the years, the church has faced difficulties that range from having insufficient funds for missions to donations being stolen or mismanaged. By the use of blockchain technology, Bible Coin (BIBL) introduces custom solutions to overcome such matters. Blockchain technology demonstrates the improvements to the current system – especially how cryptocurrency transfers enable instant and traceable donations to the church and its missionary activities. Bible Coin’s native cryptocurrency BIBL is a BEP-20 token with a total supply of 10,000,000,000 BIBL. However, only 50% of that total supply will be available for circulation, with the rest set aside as staking rewards for the future. BIBL will facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and donations, as well as provide staking rewards and enable remote elections.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIBL to AUD
A$1.71879
|1 BIBL to GBP
￡0.87561
|1 BIBL to EUR
€1.03776
|1 BIBL to USD
$1.081
|1 BIBL to MYR
RM4.79964
|1 BIBL to TRY
₺38.53765
|1 BIBL to JPY
¥169.18731
|1 BIBL to RUB
₽107.27844
|1 BIBL to INR
₹93.48488
|1 BIBL to IDR
Rp17,721.30864
|1 BIBL to PHP
₱63.3466
|1 BIBL to EGP
￡E.54.38511
|1 BIBL to BRL
R$6.42114
|1 BIBL to CAD
C$1.54583
|1 BIBL to BDT
৳131.83876
|1 BIBL to NGN
₦1,683.79803
|1 BIBL to UAH
₴45.402
|1 BIBL to VES
Bs59.455
|1 BIBL to PKR
Rs301.36118
|1 BIBL to KZT
₸563.3091
|1 BIBL to THB
฿36.71076
|1 BIBL to TWD
NT$35.38113
|1 BIBL to CHF
Fr0.9729
|1 BIBL to HKD
HK$8.41018
|1 BIBL to MAD
.د.م10.78838