Best Patent Token Price (BPT)
The live price of Best Patent Token (BPT) today is 0.00181133 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.89M USD. BPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Best Patent Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 140.62K USD
- Best Patent Token price change within the day is +51.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.70B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BPT price information.
During today, the price change of Best Patent Token to USD was $ +0.00061214.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Best Patent Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Best Patent Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Best Patent Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00061214
|+51.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Best Patent Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+60.46%
+51.05%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The BPT project aims to transform patents into digital assets by integrating blockchain technology, enhancing the management and commercialization of patents. This initiative allows patent owners to tokenize their inventions and offer them on the market, facilitating a new ecosystem where investors can generate returns by investing in these tokenized patent assets. Furthermore, BPT tokens serve as a medium of exchange within the platform, used for accessing various services and conducting transactions related to patents. This system significantly improves transparency and accessibility in the patent industry.
