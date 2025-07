ข้อมูล BeraXBT (BIXBT)

BeraXBT is a social media and on-chain AI Agent focused on the Berachain ecosystem. It provides users with access to the Terminal, where they can explore real-time reports on farming strategies, ecosystem trends, and market data. It also offers Vaults that automatically manage and deploy user capital based on on-chain and market sentiment signals, optimizing yield and risk. Access to both the Terminal and Vaults is unlocked through staking the BeraXBT token.