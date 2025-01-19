BEETroot Price (BEET)
The live price of BEETroot (BEET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BEETroot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.66 USD
- BEETroot price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BEET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BEET price information.
During today, the price change of BEETroot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BEETroot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BEETroot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BEETroot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-84.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BEETroot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? BEETroot has created and put together the best cryptocurrency tools and dapps that enable anonymity and maintain self-custody whilst swapping across chains and privately bridging. What makes your project unique? The BEET token is backed by the fees received from all the BEETroot Privacy Hub tools. All fees are used to buy back and burn BEET. History of your project. BEETroot launched on PulseChain on June 8, 2023. What’s next for your project? BEETroot will be creating more privacy and self-custody tools. The soon to launch sugarBEET protocol will allow users to privately and anonymously move ERC20 and PRC20 tokens from one address to another. What can your token be used for? Holders benefit from auto-rewards funded by a 2% reflection fee on every transaction.
