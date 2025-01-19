What is BEETroot (BEET)

What is the project about? BEETroot has created and put together the best cryptocurrency tools and dapps that enable anonymity and maintain self-custody whilst swapping across chains and privately bridging. What makes your project unique? The BEET token is backed by the fees received from all the BEETroot Privacy Hub tools. All fees are used to buy back and burn BEET. History of your project. BEETroot launched on PulseChain on June 8, 2023. What’s next for your project? BEETroot will be creating more privacy and self-custody tools. The soon to launch sugarBEET protocol will allow users to privately and anonymously move ERC20 and PRC20 tokens from one address to another. What can your token be used for? Holders benefit from auto-rewards funded by a 2% reflection fee on every transaction.

BEETroot (BEET) Resource Official Website