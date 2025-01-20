Bear Inu Price (BEAR)
The live price of Bear Inu (BEAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bear Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.09K USD
- Bear Inu price change within the day is +3.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BEAR price information.
During today, the price change of Bear Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bear Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bear Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bear Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bear Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+3.36%
+2.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Bear inu is a play2earn meme coin that is traded on 3 large exchange already and is fully verified and audited by CertiK What makes your project unique? We are the only project that take s the Bear Market and gives the people who lost money in it the ability to share their stories in the community and a chance to regain some of these losses by playing and earning tokens History of your project. We first launched on uniswap, the p2b exchange, and now on Lbank exchanage. we have a fully developed game that allows people to earn tokens directly when winning. we have a DEX made and will soon be published as well. we have What’s next for your project? we will soon introduce the DEX to the world we will also share the NFT drop with the world as well in the very near future What can your token be used for? it can be used to play and earn tokens on our game, as well as soon to purchase the NFTs as well
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BEAR to AUD
A$--
|1 BEAR to GBP
￡--
|1 BEAR to EUR
€--
|1 BEAR to USD
$--
|1 BEAR to MYR
RM--
|1 BEAR to TRY
₺--
|1 BEAR to JPY
¥--
|1 BEAR to RUB
₽--
|1 BEAR to INR
₹--
|1 BEAR to IDR
Rp--
|1 BEAR to PHP
₱--
|1 BEAR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BEAR to BRL
R$--
|1 BEAR to CAD
C$--
|1 BEAR to BDT
৳--
|1 BEAR to NGN
₦--
|1 BEAR to UAH
₴--
|1 BEAR to VES
Bs--
|1 BEAR to PKR
Rs--
|1 BEAR to KZT
₸--
|1 BEAR to THB
฿--
|1 BEAR to TWD
NT$--
|1 BEAR to CHF
Fr--
|1 BEAR to HKD
HK$--
|1 BEAR to MAD
.د.م--