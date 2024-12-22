Bazaars Price (BZR)
The live price of Bazaars (BZR) today is 20.87 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 239.20M USD. BZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bazaars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 975.04K USD
- Bazaars price change within the day is -3.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.47M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BZR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BZR price information.
During today, the price change of Bazaars to USD was $ -0.65740949091068.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bazaars to USD was $ +41.2724765210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bazaars to USD was $ +48.4468061570.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bazaars to USD was $ +13.737984223067507.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.65740949091068
|-3.05%
|30 Days
|$ +41.2724765210
|+197.76%
|60 Days
|$ +48.4468061570
|+232.14%
|90 Days
|$ +13.737984223067507
|+192.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bazaars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-3.05%
-16.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bazaars is a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace. Users can exchange physical and digital assets with each other. Bazaars app is available for download on iOS and android. The app is a peer-to-peer marketplace that allows items, vehicles and properties to be exchanged for various crypto currencies.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BZR to AUD
A$33.1833
|1 BZR to GBP
￡16.4873
|1 BZR to EUR
€19.8265
|1 BZR to USD
$20.87
|1 BZR to MYR
RM93.915
|1 BZR to TRY
₺734.4153
|1 BZR to JPY
¥3,264.9028
|1 BZR to RUB
₽2,148.3578
|1 BZR to INR
₹1,772.6978
|1 BZR to IDR
Rp336,612.8561
|1 BZR to PHP
₱1,227.7821
|1 BZR to EGP
￡E.1,061.8656
|1 BZR to BRL
R$126.8896
|1 BZR to CAD
C$29.8441
|1 BZR to BDT
৳2,483.7387
|1 BZR to NGN
₦32,256.4633
|1 BZR to UAH
₴871.7399
|1 BZR to VES
Bs1,064.37
|1 BZR to PKR
Rs5,785.7901
|1 BZR to KZT
₸10,915.2187
|1 BZR to THB
฿711.8757
|1 BZR to TWD
NT$680.9881
|1 BZR to CHF
Fr18.5743
|1 BZR to HKD
HK$162.1599
|1 BZR to MAD
.د.م209.1174