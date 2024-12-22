Battle World Price (BWO)
The live price of Battle World (BWO) today is 0.00310937 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.30M USD. BWO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Battle World Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.78K USD
- Battle World price change within the day is -4.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 740.78M USD
During today, the price change of Battle World to USD was $ -0.000133167891653516.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Battle World to USD was $ +0.0006647578.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Battle World to USD was $ +0.0012079868.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Battle World to USD was $ +0.0013992094683571285.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000133167891653516
|-4.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006647578
|+21.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012079868
|+38.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0013992094683571285
|+81.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Battle World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.50%
-4.10%
+1.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Battle World is a Gamefi battle royale Metaverse project built on Polygon network. A globally appealing mid-core game for the masses. Play - Loot - Kill - Earn The players are dropped into maps modeled after famous global locations and towns, where they have to loot and fight against others to be the last one standing. Battle World has a very dynamic core gameplay loop, where the player lands on the same map, searches for guns and fight others, and moves to the safe zone but their experiences are different every single time. The game provides endless replay value because each match is different from the last. The game also strengthens its core gameplay loop with easy-to-pick-up shooting mechanics, with a variety of weapons, the thrill of surviving till the last combined with lovable and relatable characters. Certik Audit Report: https://battleworld.game/pdf/certikaudit.pdf Youtube link: https://youtu.be/R-f8aUqpkus
