BasketCoin Price (BSKT)
The live price of BasketCoin (BSKT) today is 0.191565 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.41M USD. BSKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BasketCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 423.98 USD
- BasketCoin price change within the day is -2.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.36M USD
During today, the price change of BasketCoin to USD was $ -0.0042476677738354.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BasketCoin to USD was $ +0.0409770561.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BasketCoin to USD was $ +0.0639432476.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BasketCoin to USD was $ +0.04981388785885015.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0042476677738354
|-2.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0409770561
|+21.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0639432476
|+33.38%
|90 Days
|$ +0.04981388785885015
|+35.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of BasketCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
-2.16%
+1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Deflationary token, secured with a basket of cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of staking. BasketCoin is: Deflationary, With collateral - covering its value, With the system of repurchase and burning of BSKT tokens. A fee of 2% of the value of each transaction will be taken from the transfer - half is burned out, the other half goes to the staking/reward redistribution pool which indeed speeds up the process of reducing supply. Smart Contract itself assumes that a total of 90% of all BSKT will be burned -> supply will decrease from 21,000,000 to 2,100,000 The BSKT token is secured with a basket of seven cryptocurrencies that cover its value. The security so adopted is intended to ensure a constant and stable increase in the value of tokens. Thanks to the correct match of coins in our basket, its value is less susceptible to fluctuations appearing in the cryptocurrency market. The BSKT token security chart looks like this: Bitcoin (BTC) – responsible for 25% of the value of the coverage, Ethereum (ETH) – responsible for 25% of the coverage value, Polkadot (DOT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Smarkey (SKEY) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, YfDAI.finance (YF-DAI) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, USD Coin (USDC) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Basketcoin (BSKT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value. All listed cryptocurrencies that make up the BSKT basket will be used to generate additional profits on platforms such as: Crypto.com (profits of 3%-12% APR), YF-DAI (profits up to 72% APR), Swissborg (profits up to 20% APR), and other decentralised profit-generating platforms in DeFi format. Revenues from these platforms will be used in the repurchase process for the redemption and burning of BSKT tokens, contributing to a significant reduction in supply on the secondary market. 90% of the above profits will be used for repurchase and burnout, while the remaining 10% will be used for ongoing and necessary expenses related"
