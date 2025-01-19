BaseX Token Price (BXT)
The live price of BaseX Token (BXT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BaseX Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.59 USD
- BaseX Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BXT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of BaseX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BaseX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BaseX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BaseX Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-47.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BaseX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BaseX is an advanced decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Base Chain, leveraging the ve(3,3) model and concentrated liquidity automated market maker (CLAMM) technology. Our platform is designed to provide efficient trading, maximize returns, and empower users through decentralized governance. BaseX integrates with top-tier active liquidity management protocols like Gamma and Steer, offering automated rebalancing strategies to optimize liquidity provision. With a dual-token model, BaseX separates utility and governance functions, ensuring sustainable growth and robust community involvement. Our mission is to create a user-driven liquidity layer that enhances DeFi's efficiency, returns, and governance.
