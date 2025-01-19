BasePrinter Price (BASEPRINTER)
The live price of BasePrinter (BASEPRINTER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BASEPRINTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BasePrinter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.47K USD
- BasePrinter price change within the day is -11.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BASEPRINTER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BASEPRINTER price information.
During today, the price change of BasePrinter to USD was $ -0.000101570782033612.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BasePrinter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BasePrinter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BasePrinter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000101570782033612
|-11.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BasePrinter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-11.35%
+5.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome To Base printer Print like crazy, only on base Base printer is the meme coin on the Base chain that rewards holders with USDC reflections. Enjoy fast, low-cost transactions while earning passive income in a stablecoin. No staking required—just hold and profit. Fun meets real value! 5% is taxes for USDC reflections Base Printer: The meme coin on Base chain with USDC rewards. Hold and get reflected no staking needed
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BASEPRINTER to AUD
A$--
|1 BASEPRINTER to GBP
￡--
|1 BASEPRINTER to EUR
€--
|1 BASEPRINTER to USD
$--
|1 BASEPRINTER to MYR
RM--
|1 BASEPRINTER to TRY
₺--
|1 BASEPRINTER to JPY
¥--
|1 BASEPRINTER to RUB
₽--
|1 BASEPRINTER to INR
₹--
|1 BASEPRINTER to IDR
Rp--
|1 BASEPRINTER to PHP
₱--
|1 BASEPRINTER to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BASEPRINTER to BRL
R$--
|1 BASEPRINTER to CAD
C$--
|1 BASEPRINTER to BDT
৳--
|1 BASEPRINTER to NGN
₦--
|1 BASEPRINTER to UAH
₴--
|1 BASEPRINTER to VES
Bs--
|1 BASEPRINTER to PKR
Rs--
|1 BASEPRINTER to KZT
₸--
|1 BASEPRINTER to THB
฿--
|1 BASEPRINTER to TWD
NT$--
|1 BASEPRINTER to CHF
Fr--
|1 BASEPRINTER to HKD
HK$--
|1 BASEPRINTER to MAD
.د.م--