Base Street Price (STREET)
The live price of Base Street (STREET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STREET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Base Street Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.25 USD
- Base Street price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STREET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STREET price information.
During today, the price change of Base Street to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Street to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Street to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Street to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Base Street: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Founded by a team of veterans with a vision to build a fun and functional ecosystem, $STREET isn’t just a meme coin on Base, it's a foundation for memes and beyond. Our vision begins with establishing our DAO so you can be a part of the neighborhood and help shape Base Street into the ultimate playground
