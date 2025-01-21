Bafi Finance Price (BAFI)
The live price of Bafi Finance (BAFI) today is 0.536639 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BAFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bafi Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.15 USD
- Bafi Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bafi Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bafi Finance to USD was $ +0.0456282139.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bafi Finance to USD was $ +0.0574467219.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bafi Finance to USD was $ +0.0804806760270602.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0456282139
|+8.50%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0574467219
|+10.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0804806760270602
|+17.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bafi Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BAFI FINANCE is a binance smart chain project aim to revolutionise the IDO Launchpad, Swap, farming and gaming platform with unique features. BAFI Finance is a decentralized exchange built on binance smart chain, with a lots of other features that let you swap tokens, play game, conduct IDO, provide liquidity, stake and earn tokens, bridge cross-chain tokens, NFT and yield farming pools.
|1 BAFI to AUD
A$0.8586224
|1 BAFI to GBP
￡0.43467759
|1 BAFI to EUR
€0.51517344
|1 BAFI to USD
$0.536639
|1 BAFI to MYR
RM2.39877633
|1 BAFI to TRY
₺19.11508118
|1 BAFI to JPY
¥83.65128732
|1 BAFI to RUB
₽53.69073195
|1 BAFI to INR
₹46.44610545
|1 BAFI to IDR
Rp8,797.35924816
|1 BAFI to PHP
₱31.39874789
|1 BAFI to EGP
￡E.26.97684253
|1 BAFI to BRL
R$3.23593317
|1 BAFI to CAD
C$0.77276016
|1 BAFI to BDT
৳65.43239327
|1 BAFI to NGN
₦833.28767281
|1 BAFI to UAH
₴22.66226497
|1 BAFI to VES
Bs28.978506
|1 BAFI to PKR
Rs149.64715154
|1 BAFI to KZT
₸284.6869895
|1 BAFI to THB
฿18.29402351
|1 BAFI to TWD
NT$17.56956086
|1 BAFI to CHF
Fr0.48834149
|1 BAFI to HKD
HK$4.17505142
|1 BAFI to MAD
.د.م5.37712278