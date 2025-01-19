BabyDojo Price (BABYDOJO)
The live price of BabyDojo (BABYDOJO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BABYDOJO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BabyDojo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.97K USD
- BabyDojo price change within the day is -9.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BabyDojo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabyDojo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabyDojo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabyDojo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+82.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BabyDojo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.25%
-9.74%
-40.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The babyDOJO token is Dojoswap's non-meme memecoin. The first CW20-Reflection token, 8% taxes is used to buy DOJO to be distributed as dividends, 1% tax used to buy DOJO is burnt. Remaining 1% is used for automatic liquidity acquisition for babyDOJO.
