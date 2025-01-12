Baby Zeek Price (KITTEN)
The live price of Baby Zeek (KITTEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.78K USD. KITTEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Zeek Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.93 USD
- Baby Zeek price change within the day is -0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Baby Zeek to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Zeek to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Zeek to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Zeek to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Zeek: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-0.43%
-14.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Zeek Coin is the kitten of the zkSync brand. A community meme coin that is the mascot is a cat named Zeek - we are his kitten.
