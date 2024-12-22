Baby Wen Price (BWEN)
The live price of Baby Wen (BWEN) today is 0.096389 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.64M USD. BWEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Wen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.76K USD
- Baby Wen price change within the day is -6.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.98M USD
During today, the price change of Baby Wen to USD was $ -0.00672446921613458.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Wen to USD was $ -0.0521416970.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Wen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Wen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00672446921613458
|-6.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0521416970
|-54.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Wen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.18%
-6.52%
-22.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Discover BabyWen, the son of Wen In the world of WEB3, traditional influencers are still stuck in old WEB2 models that don’t fit with the new community-driven vibe That’s where BabyWen comes in! Saved by the BabyWen CTO team, he's heading to be the first-ever community-managed influencer, he’s not just another one who's trying to take profit from his followers, he’s leading the memecoin revolution, powered and governed by his own community. By embodying the decentralized spirit of web3, BabyWen wants to shake up the world of influence, giving power back to the people with a transparent, DAO-driven model. Join BabyWen and be part of the revolution!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
