Baby Maga Price (BABYMAGA)
The live price of Baby Maga (BABYMAGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.93K USD. BABYMAGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Maga Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 86.60 USD
- Baby Maga price change within the day is +1.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 351.85M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYMAGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYMAGA price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Maga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Maga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Maga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Maga to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Maga: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+1.77%
+1.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Maga is a community-driven cryptocurrency project focused on empowering individuals and fostering grassroots initiatives. It aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where users can collaborate on innovative projects and support social causes. By prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility, Baby Maga seeks to unite a diverse group of supporters who share a vision for positive change. The project emphasizes education and community engagement, striving to make blockchain technology understandable and beneficial for everyone involved.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BABYMAGA to AUD
A$--
|1 BABYMAGA to GBP
￡--
|1 BABYMAGA to EUR
€--
|1 BABYMAGA to USD
$--
|1 BABYMAGA to MYR
RM--
|1 BABYMAGA to TRY
₺--
|1 BABYMAGA to JPY
¥--
|1 BABYMAGA to RUB
₽--
|1 BABYMAGA to INR
₹--
|1 BABYMAGA to IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYMAGA to PHP
₱--
|1 BABYMAGA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYMAGA to BRL
R$--
|1 BABYMAGA to CAD
C$--
|1 BABYMAGA to BDT
৳--
|1 BABYMAGA to NGN
₦--
|1 BABYMAGA to UAH
₴--
|1 BABYMAGA to VES
Bs--
|1 BABYMAGA to PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYMAGA to KZT
₸--
|1 BABYMAGA to THB
฿--
|1 BABYMAGA to TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYMAGA to CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYMAGA to HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYMAGA to MAD
.د.م--