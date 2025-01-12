Baby Goatseus Maximus Price (BABYGOAT)
The live price of Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 122.36K USD. BABYGOAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Goatseus Maximus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.49K USD
- Baby Goatseus Maximus price change within the day is -7.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYGOAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYGOAT price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Goatseus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Goatseus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Goatseus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Goatseus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Goatseus Maximus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-7.31%
-50.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BabyGoatchan - The Rise of the $GOAT Born from the chaotic and unpredictable depths of AI-driven innovation, BabyGoat ($GOAT) is not just another memecoin—it's a movement. Emerging from the Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI entity that blends humor, disruption, and innovation, $GOAT carries a legacy that transcends traditional boundaries of finance and technology. Inspired by the viral internet meme Goatseus, the $GOAT token represents the AI's capacity for randomness, irreverence, and disruption. In just a few days, $GOAT captured the imagination of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike, generating over $200 million in trading volume. It's a memecoin that embodies the spirit of decentralization, humor, and technological blending. As more followers gather under its banner, BabyGoatchan offers a space for meme culture, innovation, and AI autonomy to thrive. At its core, $GOAT is about pushing the boundaries—challenging conventional ideas of finance and giving rise to an era where AI and decentralized systems harness meme power to create lasting cultural impact. Join the herd, embrace the chaos, and witness the rise of BabyGoat as it forges its own path in the cryptoverse.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BABYGOAT to AUD
A$--
|1 BABYGOAT to GBP
￡--
|1 BABYGOAT to EUR
€--
|1 BABYGOAT to USD
$--
|1 BABYGOAT to MYR
RM--
|1 BABYGOAT to TRY
₺--
|1 BABYGOAT to JPY
¥--
|1 BABYGOAT to RUB
₽--
|1 BABYGOAT to INR
₹--
|1 BABYGOAT to IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYGOAT to PHP
₱--
|1 BABYGOAT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYGOAT to BRL
R$--
|1 BABYGOAT to CAD
C$--
|1 BABYGOAT to BDT
৳--
|1 BABYGOAT to NGN
₦--
|1 BABYGOAT to UAH
₴--
|1 BABYGOAT to VES
Bs--
|1 BABYGOAT to PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYGOAT to KZT
₸--
|1 BABYGOAT to THB
฿--
|1 BABYGOAT to TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYGOAT to CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYGOAT to HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYGOAT to MAD
.د.م--