Baby Doge Inu Price ($BABYDOGEINU)
The live price of Baby Doge Inu ($BABYDOGEINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $BABYDOGEINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Doge Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 113.37 USD
- Baby Doge Inu price change within the day is +1.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Baby Doge Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Doge Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Doge Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Doge Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Doge Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+1.50%
-1.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Doge Inu ($BABYDOGEINU) is a deflationary token with high holder rewards on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The liquidity is locked until 2050 [Link: https://dxsale.app/app/v2_9/dxlockview?id=582&add=0&type=lpdefi&chain=BSC] Ownership was renounced within 24 hours of launch. Team doesn't get any tokens from tax so that no fear of dumping tax tokens on community. Fully community driven. 24x7 voice chat support to help community. Most importantly doxxed dev. Each transaction has 15% tax includes: - 8% goes to the holders to reward them for holding $BABYDOGEINU - 3% is added to the liquidity pool to improve stability - 2% goes to marketing (No tokens, BNB only) - 2% to technology that builds future for $BABYDOGEINU (No tokens, BNB only).
