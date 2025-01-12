B2B Token Price (B2B)
The live price of B2B Token (B2B) today is 0.154238 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. B2B to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key B2B Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 183.60 USD
- B2B Token price change within the day is +0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of B2B Token to USD was $ +0.00059307.
In the past 30 days, the price change of B2B Token to USD was $ -0.0048587437.
In the past 60 days, the price change of B2B Token to USD was $ +0.0085244566.
In the past 90 days, the price change of B2B Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00059307
|+0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0048587437
|-3.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0085244566
|+5.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of B2B Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.39%
-2.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Back to Bitcoin The first fully secure and real Defi solution for Bitcoin, built on the BTCB token with Binance proof of reserve.
|1 B2B to AUD
A$0.24986556
|1 B2B to GBP
￡0.12493278
|1 B2B to EUR
€0.14961086
|1 B2B to USD
$0.154238
|1 B2B to MYR
RM0.69252862
|1 B2B to TRY
₺5.4600252
|1 B2B to JPY
¥24.31870546
|1 B2B to RUB
₽15.67520794
|1 B2B to INR
₹13.29068846
|1 B2B to IDR
Rp2,528.49139872
|1 B2B to PHP
₱9.100042
|1 B2B to EGP
￡E.7.7967309
|1 B2B to BRL
R$0.94393656
|1 B2B to CAD
C$0.22210272
|1 B2B to BDT
৳18.81395124
|1 B2B to NGN
₦239.12751044
|1 B2B to UAH
₴6.55048786
|1 B2B to VES
Bs8.174614
|1 B2B to PKR
Rs43.14345336
|1 B2B to KZT
₸81.78007236
|1 B2B to THB
฿5.34897384
|1 B2B to TWD
NT$5.10682018
|1 B2B to CHF
Fr0.14035658
|1 B2B to HKD
HK$1.19997164
|1 B2B to MAD
.د.م1.55626142