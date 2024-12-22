Azzure Price (AZR)
The live price of Azzure (AZR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 682.01K USD. AZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Azzure Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.02 USD
- Azzure price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.40B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AZR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AZR price information.
During today, the price change of Azzure to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Azzure to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Azzure to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Azzure to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1,487.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+41.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Azzure: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Travel and holidays are an important factor in today’s world to get away from the daily hamster wheel for at least a few days. Aezora (AZR) will give coin holders the opportunity to use services and special offers related to holidays and travel more cheaply, more easily, more transparent and sometimes for free.
