ข้อมูล Axira (AXI)

Axion is a decentralized crypto analytics and trading toolkit built for the Solana ecosystem. It offers a unified interface for real-time portfolio tracking, token intelligence, cross-chain swaps, and risk analysis. Designed for both novice and advanced users, Axion enables secure, informed trading across multiple wallets and devices. Its native token, $AXI, powers premium features such as reduced fees, advanced alerts, and access to exclusive data. Axion is accessible through a Chrome extension, a dapp, and a forthcoming mobile app.