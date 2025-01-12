Axial Token Price (AXIAL)
The live price of Axial Token (AXIAL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.88K USD. AXIAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Axial Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 150.98 USD
- Axial Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 107.16M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AXIAL to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Axial Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axial Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axial Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axial Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Axial Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-15.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Axial is a decentralized finance protocol built on Avalanche. It is a fully decentralized and self-contained application, and is the centerpiece for liquidity of value-pegged assets in the ecosystem.
