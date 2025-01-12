Avian Labs Price (AVI)
The live price of Avian Labs (AVI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.19K USD. AVI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avian Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.21 USD
- Avian Labs price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVI price information.
During today, the price change of Avian Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avian Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avian Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avian Labs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Avian Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
+0.14%
-12.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs? Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future. Our Core Offerings: Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be. Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments. Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost. AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services. AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device. Solana-Powered Excellence: At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana. Leading the Solana Ecosystem: We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
