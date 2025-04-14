AutoAir AI ราคา (AAI)
ราคาสดของ AutoAir AI (AAI) วันนี้คือ 0.0017995 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 59.89K USD ราคา AAI เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด AutoAir AI หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- AutoAir AIการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -3.28%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 33.25M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา AAI เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา AAI ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AutoAir AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AutoAir AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0005255338
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AutoAir AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0012136155
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AutoAir AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.007774076881661498
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 วัน
|$ -0.0005255338
|-29.20%
|60 วัน
|$ -0.0012136155
|-67.44%
|90 วัน
|$ -0.007774076881661498
|-81.20%
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ AutoAir AI: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
+0.38%
-3.28%
-6.67%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
