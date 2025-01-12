autista cat Price (AUTISTA)
The live price of autista cat (AUTISTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.05K USD. AUTISTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key autista cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.12K USD
- autista cat price change within the day is -34.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AUTISTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUTISTA price information.
During today, the price change of autista cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of autista cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of autista cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of autista cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-34.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+78.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of autista cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-34.03%
-49.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$AUTISTA cat is a unique and fun token centered around a spinning cat mascot called Autista Cat. It is 100% community-owned, with no developer wallets or centralized control, embodying the true spirit of decentralization. The project is powered by a passionate and growing community, dedicated to building and supporting its success. Autista Cat symbolizes unity, creativity, and the collective strength of its holders. 🚀🐱💜
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AUTISTA to AUD
A$--
|1 AUTISTA to GBP
￡--
|1 AUTISTA to EUR
€--
|1 AUTISTA to USD
$--
|1 AUTISTA to MYR
RM--
|1 AUTISTA to TRY
₺--
|1 AUTISTA to JPY
¥--
|1 AUTISTA to RUB
₽--
|1 AUTISTA to INR
₹--
|1 AUTISTA to IDR
Rp--
|1 AUTISTA to PHP
₱--
|1 AUTISTA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AUTISTA to BRL
R$--
|1 AUTISTA to CAD
C$--
|1 AUTISTA to BDT
৳--
|1 AUTISTA to NGN
₦--
|1 AUTISTA to UAH
₴--
|1 AUTISTA to VES
Bs--
|1 AUTISTA to PKR
Rs--
|1 AUTISTA to KZT
₸--
|1 AUTISTA to THB
฿--
|1 AUTISTA to TWD
NT$--
|1 AUTISTA to CHF
Fr--
|1 AUTISTA to HKD
HK$--
|1 AUTISTA to MAD
.د.م--