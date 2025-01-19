Australian Crypto Coin Green Price (ACCG)
The live price of Australian Crypto Coin Green (ACCG) today is 0.00217134 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ACCG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Australian Crypto Coin Green Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 317.21K USD
- Australian Crypto Coin Green price change within the day is -1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Australian Crypto Coin Green to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Australian Crypto Coin Green to USD was $ -0.0000150087.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Australian Crypto Coin Green to USD was $ +0.0003599087.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Australian Crypto Coin Green to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000150087
|-0.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003599087
|+16.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Australian Crypto Coin Green: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-1.07%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AccoinGreen is one of the revolutionary projects by Australian Crypto Coin PTY LTD. It is here to bring changes in the payment infrastructure. It utilizes the BEP-20 token standard and Binance smart chain to make its payment platform safer, faster, and also beneficial to the environment. The AccoinGreen (ACCG) represents world GDP, and with a proper business plan, its value grows with time. The platform with a better payment system will ensure instant transaction, faster processing, and integration with all the sectors will make it easy to adopt. The payment platform will back ACCG coin, which is a BEP-20 token and it will be used in the complete ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
