Aurum Crypto Gold Price (ACG)
The live price of Aurum Crypto Gold (ACG) today is 0.00220715 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ACG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aurum Crypto Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 86.87 USD
- Aurum Crypto Gold price change within the day is +9.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aurum Crypto Gold to USD was $ +0.00019209.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aurum Crypto Gold to USD was $ +0.0004983371.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aurum Crypto Gold to USD was $ +0.0000340373.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aurum Crypto Gold to USD was $ +0.0013349718726814023.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019209
|+9.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004983371
|+22.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000340373
|+1.54%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0013349718726814023
|+153.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aurum Crypto Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+9.53%
+5.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Built to last, Aurumcryptogold is a digital currency that enables swift peer-to-peer transactions globally. The secure nature of the digital currency combined with the ease of use makes Aurum available for usage in a wide variety of applications.
|1 ACG to AUD
A$0.0035535115
|1 ACG to GBP
￡0.001809863
|1 ACG to EUR
€0.0021409355
|1 ACG to USD
$0.00220715
|1 ACG to MYR
RM0.009932175
|1 ACG to TRY
₺0.0781993245
|1 ACG to JPY
¥0.3449113305
|1 ACG to RUB
₽0.2262108035
|1 ACG to INR
₹0.191095047
|1 ACG to IDR
Rp36.182781096
|1 ACG to PHP
₱0.1292286325
|1 ACG to EGP
￡E.0.11124036
|1 ACG to BRL
R$0.013463615
|1 ACG to CAD
C$0.003178296
|1 ACG to BDT
৳0.268168725
|1 ACG to NGN
₦3.4379230545
|1 ACG to UAH
₴0.0929430865
|1 ACG to VES
Bs0.1191861
|1 ACG to PKR
Rs0.615309277
|1 ACG to KZT
₸1.171511077
|1 ACG to THB
฿0.0759038885
|1 ACG to TWD
NT$0.0725931635
|1 ACG to CHF
Fr0.0020085065
|1 ACG to HKD
HK$0.017171627
|1 ACG to MAD
.د.م0.022159786