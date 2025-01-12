Augury Finance Price (OMEN)
The live price of Augury Finance (OMEN) today is 0.00102467 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OMEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Augury Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.55 USD
- Augury Finance price change within the day is +0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Augury Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Augury Finance to USD was $ -0.0000571357.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Augury Finance to USD was $ -0.0000197435.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Augury Finance to USD was $ +0.0000471309490964845.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000571357
|-5.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000197435
|-1.92%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000471309490964845
|+4.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Augury Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+0.71%
-2.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Augury Finance is a DeFi platform that offers a Triple Yield Advantage (Weekly Dividends, Airmail and Staking). Additionally, new projects can get started through the Augury Finance Cauldron.
