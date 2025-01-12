AstroSwap Price (ASTRO)
The live price of AstroSwap (ASTRO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.26K USD. ASTRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AstroSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 105.28 USD
- AstroSwap price change within the day is -7.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 428.46M USD
During today, the price change of AstroSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AstroSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AstroSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AstroSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AstroSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-7.29%
-8.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AstroSwap is the first interstellar DEX, built for the most loyal blockchain community - the Cardano ecosystem. The project’s IDO will be launched exclusively on Adapad exclusive. It is powered by WagyuSwap and Incubated by BlueZilla.
