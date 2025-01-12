Astro Price (ASTRO)
The live price of Astro (ASTRO) today is 0.02950175 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASTRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Astro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.68K USD
- Astro price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Astro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Astro to USD was $ -0.0037281331.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Astro to USD was $ -0.0043686958.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Astro to USD was $ -0.00859413896802181.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0037281331
|-12.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043686958
|-14.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00859413896802181
|-22.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Astro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.09%
-13.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Astro Token is a crypto asset developed by Bitci Borsa Teknoloji Anonim Limited on Bitcichain. Astro Token is a digital asset designed specifically for astrology enthusiasts and anyone interested in astrology. This innovative digital asset is a tool for astrology enthusiasts to use for astrology consultancy services, education and training materials at a discount or free of charge, transactions based on the concept of astrology, including but not limited to the astrology calendar, and other astrology-based applications, offering astrology lovers discounts and opportunities in these areas. Thanks to blockchain technology, Astro Ttoken makes astrology and related transactions more transparent, reliable and accessible for users to experience.
|1 ASTRO to AUD
A$0.047792835
|1 ASTRO to GBP
￡0.0238964175
|1 ASTRO to EUR
€0.0286166975
|1 ASTRO to USD
$0.02950175
|1 ASTRO to MYR
RM0.1324628575
|1 ASTRO to TRY
₺1.04436195
|1 ASTRO to JPY
¥4.6515409225
|1 ASTRO to RUB
₽2.9982628525
|1 ASTRO to INR
₹2.5421657975
|1 ASTRO to IDR
Rp483.63516852
|1 ASTRO to PHP
₱1.74060325
|1 ASTRO to EGP
￡E.1.489838375
|1 ASTRO to BRL
R$0.18055071
|1 ASTRO to CAD
C$0.04248252
|1 ASTRO to BDT
৳3.6148494275
|1 ASTRO to NGN
₦45.9528108525
|1 ASTRO to UAH
₴1.2529393225
|1 ASTRO to VES
Bs1.56359275
|1 ASTRO to PKR
Rs8.25222951
|1 ASTRO to KZT
₸15.642417885
|1 ASTRO to THB
฿1.02312069
|1 ASTRO to TWD
NT$0.9768029425
|1 ASTRO to CHF
Fr0.0268465925
|1 ASTRO to HKD
HK$0.229523615
|1 ASTRO to MAD
.د.م0.2976726575